Star Business Desk
Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 08:54 PM

Mastercard holds tech conference

Zakia Sultana and Sohail Alim, directors at Mastercard Bangladesh, pose for photographs with participants of “Mastercard Tech Conference Q4, 2024” at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mastercard

Mastercard recently organised "Mastercard Tech Conference Q4, 2024" at a hotel in the capital with the participation of officials from various banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Zakia Sultana and Sohail Alim, directors at Mastercard Bangladesh, inaugurated the session, Mastercard said in a press release.

Munish Jairath, director of Technology Account Management for South East Asia at Mastercard, led the conference.

Among others, Vageesh Raghavendra, manager of Technology Account Management for South East Asia at Mastercard, and Md Mohibul Islam, consultant (Market Delivery) at Mastercard, were also present.

