Mastercard announces winners of “Winter Spend and Win” campaign

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Bangladesh at Mastercard, poses for photographs with the "Winners of its Winter Spend and Win Campaign 2023-24", styled “Mesmerising Morocco”, at an award-giving ceremony in Dhaka today. Photo: Mastercard

Mastercard has announced the winners of its "Winter Spend And Win" campaign 2023-24, styled "Mesmerising Morocco", at an award-giving ceremony in Dhaka today.

Md Daudul Islam, a Mastercard cardholder of City Bank, won a couple's trip to Morocco, including airfare and accommodation, as first prize.

The next 50 winners received gift vouchers for travel, and electronic and lifestyle products at leading stores in Bangladesh, read a press release.

"Mastercard is delighted by the overwhelming response to the "Mesmerising Morocco" campaign, which was aimed at promoting a digital-first behaviour," said Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Bangladesh at Mastercard.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and gratitude to our partners and cardholders for their enthusiastic participation."

The campaign ran from December 17, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

During this period, Mastercard cardholders who completed four domestic or international transactions worth Tk 1,000 ($25) were awarded points, based on which the winners were selected.

The campaign was aimed at promoting digital payments by unlocking exciting offers and benefits for cardholders of Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards.