Tue May 14, 2024 10:24 PM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 10:22 PM

Mahbubur, Jahangir elected PDBL chairman, vice-chairman

Tue May 14, 2024 10:24 PM Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 10:22 PM

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of Rupali Bank, have been elected as chairman and vice-chairman respectively of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL).

Ashim Kumar Saha, deputy managing director and head of treasury of Mercantile Bank, was re-elected as convener of the technical committee of the PDBL at its 14th annual general meeting in Dhaka recently, Mutual Trust Bank said in a press release.

Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank, chaired the meeting, atteneded by chief executive officers, managing directors, senior management and treasury heads from 20 member banks.

