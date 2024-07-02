Life & Health, Bangkok Hospital arrange health session on air ambulance service

Nilanjon Sen, managing director of Life & Health Ltd, and Mohammad Shohid Ullah, director for operation and marketing and in charge of air ambulance services, pose for photographs with participants of a health session in the capital recently. Photo: Life & Health

Life & Health Ltd recently organised a health session on the air ambulance service with Bangkok Hospital in the city.

Nilanjon Sen, managing director of Life & Health Ltd, attended the session as chief guest, according to a press release.

Life & Health is an initiative of two Bangladesh-born doctors with its headquarters in Dhanmondi. It also has offices in Banani and Chattogram.

Mohammad Shohid Ullah, director for operation and marketing and in-charge of air ambulance services at Life & Health Ltd, explained the state of the air ambulance service in Bangladesh.

Dhun Damrongsak, assistant chief executive officer of the hospital, and Shakti R Paul, internal medicine specialist, joined the event virtually and delivered speeches regarding the air ambulance service.

Bangkok Hospital provides advanced technologies and one of the world's best air ambulance services. Whether a patient is critical and in need of urgent medical transport within Thailand or internationally, Bangkok Hospital's specialised team ensures swift and safe transfers, the press release added.

With modern equipment and experienced medical professionals on board, its air ambulance service guarantees top-notch care during critical moments.

Bangkok Hospital is one of the first private hospitals of Thailand. For the past 50 years, it has expanded operations to become a tertiary care facility with dedicated hospitals for cancer and cardiology.

Bangkok Hospital and Bangkok International Hospital were both ranked as one of the world's best hospitals by Newsweek and Statista in 2024.