LankaBangla Finance wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC, receives an award at the “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: LankaBangla Finance

LankaBangla Finance PLC has won awards in two categories at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023".

The categories are: "Mastercard Contactless (Issuing)" and "Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic)".

Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI), received an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, read a press release.

Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy to Bangladesh, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of Payment Systems Department (PSD) of the central bank, Md Motasem Billah, director of the PSD, and Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the department of foreign exchange policy, were present.

Khurshed Alam, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business of the NBFI, Sheik Mohammad Fuad, senior vice-president and head of ICT, Md Toufiquer Rahman, senior assistant vice-president and head of cards (acting), and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, along with senior officials and dignitaries from partner banks and merchants' partners of Mastercard, attended the programme.