LankaBangla Finance signs deal with Premier Bank

Khurshed Alam, head of retail business of LankaBangla Finance, and Abu Md Sabbir Hassan Chowdhury, chief information technology officer of Premier Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: LankaBangla Finance

LankaBangla Finance introduced convenient BEFTN (Bangladesh Electronic Fund Transfer Network) services for its credit cardholders to help them pay credit card bills with ease.

LankaBangla Finance recently signed a partnership agreement to this effect with Premier Bank, said a press release.

Khurshed Alam, head of retail business of the non-bank financial institution, and Abu Md Sabbir Hassan Chowdhury, chief information technology officer of the bank, attended the deal signing ceremony at the former's corporate head office in Dhaka.

Through this partnership, credit cardholders of LankaBangla Finance can now pay their card bills using any bank account in the country, leveraging the BEFTN.

This collaboration aims to provide a digital payment facility that offers unparalleled convenience, reliability and security, said the press release.

AKM Kamruzzaman, head of operations of the NBFI, Quamrul Islam, head of treasury, Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, head of human resources, and Sheik Mohammad Fuad, head of ICT, were present.

Among others, Md Marufur Rahman Khan, head of card and ADC division of the bank, Md Tareq Uddin, head of brand marketing and communication, and Mohammed Shahiduzzaman, senior assistant vice-president, were also present.