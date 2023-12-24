LankaBangla Finance, Ahsania Mission open dialysis centre

Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a dislysis centre at the Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital in Dhaka recently. Photo: LankaBangla Finance

LankaBangla Finance PLC and Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital jointly launched a dialysis centre in the hospital in Dhaka recently.

Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of the non-bank financial institution (NFBI), and Brig Gen (retd) Md Zakir Hasan, acting managing director of the hospital, inaugurated the centre, according to a press release.

"This dialysis centre will provide accessible and advanced medical care, and strengthen our commitment to societal well-being," said Shahriar.

"Patients suffering from kidney problems will be able to receive quality medical care from this dialysis centre," Hasan added.

Among others, AKM Kamruzzaman, head of operations and senior executive vice-president of the NBFI, Mostafa Kamal, senior executive vice-president, board secretariat and regulatory affairs division, and Kazi Shamima Sharmin, director for planning, development and monitoring of the hospital, Prof AMM Shariful Alam, senior consultant and head of clinical oncology, Muhammad Abdul Hamid, consultant of nephrology, and AKM Shahriar, assistant director of business development & monitoring, were also present.