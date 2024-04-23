LafargeHolcim keen to work with environment ministry on waste management

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, presents a report on sustainability to Saber Hossain Chowdhury, minister for environment, forest and climate change at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: LafargeHolcim Bangladesh

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at his office in Dhaka recently.

The LafargeHolcim CEO expressed interest in working with the ministry of environment on sustainable waste management.

The officials of the cement producer apprised the minister about the overall waste situation in the country and the company's initiative named "Geocycle" to address this issue.

The minister praised the company for ensuring municipal solid waste management and circular economy through Geocycle.

Electronic waste, which has been a grave concern for Bangladesh, was a major topic in the discussion.

A model for such waste management was presented by LafargeHolcim with emphasis on necessary policies.

The company also presented details on how such waste is being managed sustainably by other countries.

Besides, the officials of LafargeHolcim informed the minister about an initiative of the company in manufacturing environment-friendly blocks.

The minister applauded LafargeHolcim for its sustainable waste management programme and requested them to work on familiarising the best waste management practices of different countries in Bangladesh.

The cement company's CEO also handed over the sustainability report to the minister.

Among others, Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, and Moumita Chakraborty, head of Geocycle for Asia, Middle East and Africa region at Holcim Group, were also present.