LafargeHolcim inks MoU with BGMEA

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding on sustainable waste management at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka today. Photo: LafargeHolcim Bangladesh

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable waste management with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA, and Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the LHBL, inked the MoU at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka today, said a press release.

Under the MoU, the BGMEA will facilitate and cooperate with the LHBL to provide accessibility and promote the environment friendly waste management programme of the company's Geocycle project.

"The BGMEA is committed to sustainable waste management of the RMG industry and unique solutions like Geocycle can play a pivotal role in addressing the waste management challenges of the industry," said Hassan.

"Geocycle rethinks waste challenges to provide innovative ways to sustainably address it. Our objective is to drive the transition towards a more extensive circular economy and create a zero-waste future…this MoU shall be a milestone for both the BGMEA and the LHBL," said Chowdhury.

Geocycle, which is the sustainable waste management wing of Holcim Group, is the leading provider of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste management services worldwide.

Geocycle is one of the major initiatives through which Holcim Group is committed to achieving the net zero targets by 2050. Currently, Geocycle is operational in more than 50 countries.

Among others, Vidiya Amrit Khan, director of the BGMEA, Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer of the LHBL, and Kaushik Mukherjee, head of Geocycle, were present.