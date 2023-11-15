Kurkure, KFC launch promotional exchange offer

Consumers are seen holding empty Kurkure promotional packs in front of an KFC outlet. Photo: Transcombd

Kurkure and KFC Bangladesh have teamed up to offer the consumers a redefined snacking experience.

Under the campaign, the consumers can purchase the promotional packets of Kurkure priced at Tk 10 or Tk 25 and then turn in the empty promotional packets at any KFC outlets nationwide to get KFC's Hot & Crispy Chicken worth Tk 159 for free.

During a single visit, the consumers will have the opportunity to redeem up to three empty Kurkure promotional packets depending on multiple purchases of KFC chicken items.

This means the customers will have to purchase at least three KFC chicken items to receive three complimentary pieces of Hot & Crispy Fried Chicken, according to the press release.

"The collaboration between Kurkure and KFC enhances consumer engagement while also fostering brand loyalty among 'krunch' lovers," said Pranav Mehta, country manager for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal of PepsiCo.

Dipesh Masrani, marketing lead for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal of PepsiCo Foods, appreciated the consumers vibrant response of the offer.

The offer is exclusively available for KFC dine-in and takeaway orders, and it will remain valid until December 31 this year.