Korea-Bangladesh Chamber signs deals with KOPA, KOIMA in Seoul

A couple of memoranda of understanding were signed between the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KBCCI), the Korea Packaging Association and the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) in Seoul recently. Park Young-sik, ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh, and Shahab Uddin Khan, president of KBCCI, were present, among others. Photo: Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KBCCI) signed deals with the Korea Packaging Association (KOPA) and the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) in Seoul recently, according to a press release

A KBCCI delegation, led by Park Young-sik, ambassador of Korea to Bangladesh, visited South Korea for five days from September 9-13.

The delegation included Shahab Uddin Khan, president of KBCCI, Mostafa Kamal, adviser, Do Kee Park (Harry), chief executive officer, and Chaitanya Kumar Dey Chayan and Shameem Ahsan Khan, directors.

During the stay, the KBCCI signed a couple of memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Korean business bodies.

The MoU with KOPA aims to establish a collaborative framework between KBCCI and KOPA, promoting mutual growth in the packaging industries of both countries.

The MoU with KOIMA is to establish a cooperative framework to enhance foreign trade between the two nations.

Both the MoU focuses on several key areas of collaboration, including knowledge exchange, technological transfer, joint ventures, direct investment and so on.

During the visit, KBCCI also held two meetings with the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) at their headquarters in Seoul.

With successful MoU signings with KOPA and KOIMA, and strategic meetings with FKI and KOICA, the delegation laid the foundation for future collaborations in various sectors which will drive mutual growth, foster innovation, and open doors to new opportunities for both nations, the press release added.