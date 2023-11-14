Kohinoor Chemicals' profit up 22%

Kohinoor Chemicals Company (Bangladesh) Ltd recorded a 22 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 9.98 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

Similarly, earnings per share increased to Tk 3.26 whereas it was Tk 2.66 last year, according to unaudited financial statements.

The cosmetics manufacturer recorded a 17 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to Tk 150 crore.

Net asset value per share increased to Tk 62.03 from Tk 59.46 last year.

The company's shares rose 0.06 percent to Tk 462.70 till the end of trade at Dhaka Stock Exchange today.