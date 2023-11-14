Organisation News
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 14, 2023 10:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 10:12 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Kohinoor Chemicals' profit up 22%

Star Business Report
Tue Nov 14, 2023 10:10 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 10:12 PM

Kohinoor Chemicals Company (Bangladesh) Ltd recorded a 22 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 9.98 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

Similarly, earnings per share increased to Tk 3.26 whereas it was Tk 2.66 last year, according to unaudited financial statements.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The cosmetics manufacturer recorded a 17 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to Tk 150 crore.

Net asset value per share increased to Tk 62.03 from Tk 59.46 last year.

The company's shares rose 0.06 percent to Tk 462.70 till the end of trade at Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

তফসিল ঘোষণার নামে 'নাটক' বন্ধ করুন: বিএনপি

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার নামে বর্তমান 'পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট' নির্বাচন কমিশনের 'নাটক'  বন্ধ করতে সরকারের প্রতি আহ্বান জানিয়েছে বিএনপি।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে বিআরটিসি বাসে আগুন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে