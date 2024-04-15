Khan becomes chairman of CAPA's PSAG

The Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) has appointed Abdur Rahman Khan, ex-president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), as chairman of the Public Sector Advisory Group (PSAG), effective immediately.

Khan's role as the chairman of PSAG is a significant milestone for ICMAB, highlighting its commitment to contributing to the global accounting landscape, particularly in public sector financial management.

This appointment recognises Khan's expertise and leadership in the field of accounting and public sector financial management, the ICMAB said in a press release.

"The ICMAB extends its heartfelt congratulations to Abdur Rahman Khan on his appointment and expresses its full support for his future endeavors in this role," it said.

"The institute is confident that PSAG will achieve new heights in enhancing public sector accounting practices under his guidance."

In his new capacity, Khan will collaborate with colleagues from various accounting bodies across the globe.

The team comprises members from CA ANZ – Australia and New Zealand, ICAI – India, ICAI-CMA – India, MonICPA – Mongolia, ICMAP – Pakistan, ACCA – United Kingdom, and ICAEW – United Kingdom.

Together, they aim to advance and harmonise public sector accounting standards, ensuring transparency and accountability in government financial reporting.

Khan's appointment as chairman is anticipated to bring innovative perspectives to PSAG, leveraging his extensive experience and knowledge.

His leadership is expected to foster significant developments in the field, reinforcing the importance of robust public sector financial governance.