Khadim Ceramics wins VAT award

Khadim Ceramics Ltd has won the highest VAT depositor award in Sylhet recently.

Sakif Ariff Tabani, vice-chairman and managing director of the ceramic manufacturing company, received the award from Moinul Khan, a member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Sylhet office, at a programme.

The company won the same award in FY2010-2011 and FY2012-2013 as well, it said in a press release.

Khadim Ceramics, a sister concern of Mirpur Ceramics, produces roof, floor and wall tiles, claddings, and pavers with European machinery.

The company previously got "Asia's Greatest Brand" award in 2018 in Singapore.

The NBR's Sylhet office organised the programme to commemorate the "VAT Day" and "VAT Week" in the district.