Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu Dec 14, 2023 10:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

KDS Accessories announces 10% cash dividend

Star Business Desk
Thu Dec 14, 2023 10:00 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 10:05 PM
Khalilur Rahman, chairman of KDS Accessories Ltd, presides over the company’s 32nd annual general meeting, which has held virtually today. The company has declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year 2022-23. Photo: KDS Accessories

KDS Accessories Ltd has declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year 2022-2023 at the company's 32nd annual general meeting.

Khalilur Rahman, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, which has held virtually today, the company said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A large number of shareholders joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting approved the audited financial statements of the year 2022-23 along with re-appointment of the company's managing director, re-election of the directors and appointment of auditors.

Among others, Kamrul Hasan Siddiqui, representative of the company, Sarwar Jahan, independent director, Debasis Daspal, chief executive officer, Biplob Kanti Banik, chief financial officer, and Mohammad Ilias, company secretary, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশকে আর কখনো পরাজিত শক্তির হাতে তুলে দেব না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, বিএনপি মানুষ মারার রাজনীতি করে বলেই জনগণ থেকে তারা বিচ্ছিন্ন।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

জোটের শরিকদের জন্য ৭টি আসন ছাড়ার ঘোষণা আওয়ামী লীগের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification