KDS Accessories announces 10% cash dividend

Khalilur Rahman, chairman of KDS Accessories Ltd, presides over the company’s 32nd annual general meeting, which has held virtually today. The company has declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year 2022-23. Photo: KDS Accessories

KDS Accessories Ltd has declared a 10 percent cash dividend for the year 2022-2023 at the company's 32nd annual general meeting.

Khalilur Rahman, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, which has held virtually today, the company said in a press release.

A large number of shareholders joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting approved the audited financial statements of the year 2022-23 along with re-appointment of the company's managing director, re-election of the directors and appointment of auditors.

Among others, Kamrul Hasan Siddiqui, representative of the company, Sarwar Jahan, independent director, Debasis Daspal, chief executive officer, Biplob Kanti Banik, chief financial officer, and Mohammad Ilias, company secretary, were also present.