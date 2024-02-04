Organisation News
KBCCI organises ‘Meet the Delegates’

Star Business Desk
Park Young-sik, South Korean ambassador to Bangladesh, attends a “Meet the Delegates” event organised by the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani recently. Photo: KBCCI

The Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KBCCI) recently organised a "Meet the Delegates" event at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani, aiming to create business opportunities for members of the chamber as well as for other prominent business individuals.

Park Young-sik, South Korean ambassador to Bangladesh, and Youngmin Seo, first secretary of the Korean Embassy, attended the programme, read a press release.

Seong Doo Ahn, former ambassador, led a Korean delegation alongside other Korean investors.

They all expressed keen interest in diverse projects, such as the establishment of a Korean Industrial Park, advanced brickmaking and concrete-block-making technology, cosmetics, and other light industries.

Among others, Shahab Uddin Khan, president of KBCCI, Jahangir Saadat, president of Korean Export Process Zone, Sunghoon Lee, director general of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), a state-funded trade and investment promotion organisation of South Korea, and Suk Young Kang, chairman of Up and Down Stream Project Inc, were also present.

