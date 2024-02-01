Kazi Food Industries holds annual business conference

Kazi Zahedul Hasan, managing director of Kazi Farms Group, and Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, chief executive officer of Kazi Food Industries, pose for photographs with participants of the “Annual Business Conference 2024” at Ocean Paradise Hotel in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Kazi Farm Group

Kazi Food Industries, a food manufacturing company in Bangladesh, recently organised its "Annual Business Conference 2024", themed "Onwards and Upwards Together", at Ocean Paradise Hotel in Cox's Bazar.

Kazi Zahedul Hasan, managing director of Kazi Farms Group, attended the conference as chief guest, the company said in a press release.

Hasan expressed appreciation to the team for their tremendous performance over the last years.

He also expected that the guidelines and suggestions shared at the conference would help the team to achieve their targets in 2024.

Sales employees from all over the country and senior officials from different departments of the company were also present.

The company awarded the best performing sales employees of 2023 for their outstanding performance.

Among others, Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, chief executive officer of the company, Abdur Rashid Khan, chief audit officer of Kazi Farms, and Zakir Hossain, general manager of audit, were present.