JCI Bangladesh gets new president

Imran Kadir, head of sales and marketing at The Daily Star, has been elected as the 2024 National President of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh today, said a statement.

The 2023 General Assembly of JCI Bangladesh held at Le Meridien Dhaka elected Kadir.

He will replace Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan in the charge.

JCI Bangladesh is a non-political platform for young people working for their development.

Kadir in his immediate reaction has said his goals for 2024 include to take JCI Bangladesh to newer heights by creating nationwide opportunities for young people and collaborating internationally for business relations and employment opportunities.

JCI Bangladesh would also work on initiatives focusing on mental health, reducing poverty, tree plantation, environmental protection, women empowerment and other social issues, he said.

Kadir is also involved with multiple startups, and the co-founder of Mission Save Bangladesh Foundation.

He has completed his higher education in legal studies from the University of London.

Niaz Morshed Elite, immediate past national president of JCI Bangladesh, was present as the election commissioner.