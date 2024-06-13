Jamuna Bank signs deal with Mana Bay 

Jamuna Bank PLC signed an agreement with Splash Works Water Park Ltd (Mana Bay) recently at Jamuna Bank Tower, Gulshan 1, Dhaka.

Under this deal, Jamuna Bank credit card holders will enjoy buy 3 get 1 free entry and tickets of 17 rides at Mana Bay Water Park and resort, according to a press release.

AKM Atiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Jamuna Bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice president of Mana Bay, signed the deal on behalf of their organizations