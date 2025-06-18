Ispahani partners with DBL to introduce global fashion brands in Chattogram

Mohammad Quader, deputy managing director of DBL Group, and Ali Ispahani, director of Ispahani Group, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the Avenue Hotel in Chattogram recently. Photo: Ispahani Group

The Ispahani Group has recently signed an agreement with DBL Lifestyle, a subsidiary of DBL Group, to bring leading international fashion brands to Chattogram.

Ali Ispahani, director of Ispahani Group, and Mohammad Quader, deputy managing director of DBL Group, signed the agreement at the Avenue Hotel in Chattogram, according to a press release.

As part of the partnership, showrooms for three globally recognised brands -- Nike, Adidas, and Levi's -- will be launched at the newly constructed Ispahani Centre in Chattogram's Lalkhan Bazar.

The nine-storey Ispahani Centre features over 7,000 square feet of space per floor. The ground floor has been allocated to DBL Group for the establishment of these flagship outlets.

In addition, the 6th to 8th floors of the building are set to house Copper Chimney, a premium restaurant, further enhancing the lifestyle and retail offerings at the centre.

Ispahani Group also expects several prominent national companies to establish a presence on the 2nd to 5th floors in the near future.