Ispahani donates Tk 1cr to Chittagong Heart Foundation

Ali Ispahani, a director of Ispahani Group, hands over a donation cheque worth Tk one crore to Ahmed Kaykaus, chairman of Chittagong Heart Foundation, at the latter’s office in Chattogram on Tuesday. Photo: Ispahani Group

Ispahani Group, a business conglomerate headquartered in Chattogram, has donated Tk one crore to Chittagong Heart Foundation as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Ali Ispahani, a director of Ispahani Group, handed over a donation cheque to Ahmed Kaykaus, chairman of the foundation, at the latter's office in the port city on Tuesday, the company said in a press release.

Among others, Shah Moinuddin Hasan, general manager of Ispahani Tea Ltd, and MA Salam, president of the foundation, and Prabir Kumar Das, secretary general, were also present.