Ispahani Centre welcomes new flagship stores, adding to Chattogram’s evolving retail landscape

Mohammad Quader, deputy managing director of DBL Group, and Ali Ispahani, director of Ispahani Group, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the Avenue Hotel in Chattogram recently. Photo: Ispahani Group

The newly constructed Ispahani Centre, a nine-storey commercial development in Ispahani Moor, Lalkhan Bazar, is set to contribute to the ongoing transformation of Chattogram's retail landscape. As part of its tenant lineup, the ground floor will feature flagship outlets of Nike, Adidas, and Levi's, with DBL Lifestyle signing on as a retail tenant.

The lease agreement was signed at a ceremony at the Avenue Hotel in Chattogram, with Ali Ispahani of the Ispahani Group and Mohammad Quader, Managing Director of DBL Group, representing their respective organizations.

In addition, Copper Chimney, a well-known dining brand, has signed on to occupy the sixth to eighth floors of the building, bringing an upscale culinary experience to the heart of the city. Floors two through five are currently available and expected to attract other prominent national and regional businesses.

Ispahani Centre has been designed to accommodate a thoughtful mix of retail, dining, and commercial tenants. The project reflects Ispahani Group's broader commitment to supporting high-quality, multi-use urban spaces in Chattogram.