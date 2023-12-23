Investment Corporation of Bangladesh declares 5% dividends

Prof Suborna Barua, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, presides over the company’s 47th annual general meeting, which has held virtually today. Photo: Investment Corporation of Bangladesh

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has approved 5 percent dividend, including 2.5 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on June 30 this year.

The approval has been given at the state-run company's 47th annual general meeting (AGM), which has been held virtually today, read a press release.

Prof Suborna Barua, chairman of the board of directors of the company, presided over the meeting featuring a number of shareholders in attendance.

Among others, Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, and other directors of the board were present.