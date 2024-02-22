IFIC Bank conducts financial literacy workshop at Kumudini Women’s Medical College

IFIC Bank PLC recently organised a workshop on financial literacy at Kumudini Women's Medical College, a member of the charity organisation Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal.

IFIC Bank, which has 1,370 branches and sub-branches in operation across the country, is committed to promoting economic self-reliance among women through a range of activities, according to a press release.

150 students attended the event alongside Md Abdul Hamid, principal of the college, faculty members from various departments, and officials from the bank.

This workshop is part of the financial literacy programme organised by the bank in February, conducted in various educational institutions at the district-upazila level.