ICCB hosts farewell dinner for outgoing envoys

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman poses for photographs with the outgoing high commissioner of Malaysia, ambassador of Indonesia and head of mission of Singapore High Commission after a farewell dinner in Dhaka recently. Photo: ICC Bangladesh

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh hosted a farewell dinner in honour of three outgoing high commissioner, ambassador and head of mission in Dhaka recently.

They are Haznah Binte Md Hashim, high commissioner of Malaysia, Heru Hartanto Subolo, ambassador of Indonesia, and Sheela Pillai, head of the mission of Singapore high commission.

ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman thanked the outgoing envoys for their active involvement in promotion of trade and bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Rahman hoped the Bangladesh and ASEAN relationship will continue and further strengthen under the new leadership of Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh.

The ICCB president also presented souvenirs to the departing envoys.

Haji Haris Bin Haji Othman, high commissioner of Brunei, Nguyen Manh Cuong, ambassador of Vietnam, Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand, and Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator, attended the dinner.

Among others, AK Azad and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, vice-presidents of ICCB, Mir Nasir Hossain, Kutubuddin Ahmed, Tapan Chowdhury, Md Fazlul Hoque and Simeen Rahman, executive board members, Matiur Rahman, member, Ataur Rahman, secretary general, and Ajay B Saha, were also present.