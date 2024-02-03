ICCB holds workshop on settlement of documentary credit disputes

International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) organised a day-long workshop on Settlement of Documentary Credit Disputes through ADR: Review of ICC Arbitration & DOCDEX Cases in Chattogram recently.

67 participants from 26 banks took part in the workshop, according to a press release.

ICCB secretary general Ataur Rahman, former Bangladesh Bank executive director Md Ahsan Ullah and other senior officials were present at the workshop.