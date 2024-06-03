Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Mon Jun 3, 2024 10:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 10:12 PM

ICCB chief meets finance minister

A delegation of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh, led by its President Mahbubur Rahman, called on Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, vice-president of ICC Bangladesh, Abdul Hai Sarker, Aftab Ul Islam, Mir Nasir Hossain, Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Mohammad Hatem, Ashraf Ahmed, Omar Hazzaz, and Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, members of executive board of the ICCB, and Ataur Rahman, secretary general, accompanied the ICC president during the meet.

Mahbubur briefed the finance minister about ICC Bangladesh's activities and discussed various macroeconomic issues which are key to ensuring sustainable development, according to a press release.

The minister thanked the ICC president and members of the executive board for their suggestions and said they would be considered when formulating future policies.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, was also present.

