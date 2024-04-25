ICCAB gets new office bearers

Probir Chandra Das, deputy managing director and CFO of National Life Insurance Company, and Moinul Hye Asif, executive vice-president and head of risk and compliance of MetLife, have recently been elected as chairman and general secretary respectively of the Insurance Companies CAMLCOs Association of Bangladesh (ICCAB) for a two-year term (2024-25).

Mohammad Selim, additional managing director of Takaful Islami Insurance (vice-chairman-1, non-life), Papia Rahman, deputy managing director of Pragati Insurance (vice-chairman-2, non-life), Milton Bepari, assistant managing director and CFO of Delta Life Insurance (vice-chairman-1, life), and Md Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, additional managing director of Pragati Life Insurance (vice-chairman-2, life), have also been elected, according to a press release.

Other office bearers are: Md Shahadat, deputy general manager of Jibon Bima Corporation (joint secretary-1, life), Md Moslem Uddin Ahmed, senior executive vice-president of NRB Islamic Life Insurance (joint secretary-2 life), Sujit Kumar Bhowmik, additional managing director of Prime Insurance (joint secretary-1, non-life), Sheikh Azizul Hoque, executive vice-president and CFO of City General Insurance (joint secretary-2, non-life), Chinmoy Chakrabarty, additional managing director and CFO of Agrani Insurance (treasurer), and Md Monzur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and CFO of Chartered Life Insurance (office secretary).

Bengal Islami Life Insurance, Fareast Islami Life Insurance, Sunflower Life Insurance, Continental Insurance, Express Insurance, Global Insurance, Nitol Insurance, Pioneer Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, and Crystal Insurance Company's chief anti-money laundering compliance officers were elected as executive members.