ICB gets new chairman

Suborna Barua, professor of the department of international business of the University of Dhaka, joined as a director and chairman of the board of directors of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on November 19.

Barua has served as a faculty member at the department of finance in both Jagannath University and United International University.

He has also served as a sessional lecturer at the Federation University Australia, said a press release.

He is a life member of Young Scholars Initiative (YSI) of the Institute for New Economic Thinking.

He has also served as a director of Janata Capital and Investment Ltd and Republic Insurance Company Ltd.

Barua has experience of teaching at local and foreign universities, delivering professional training on financial financial markets, financial management and project management, working in cross research projects funded by institutions such as the World Bank, UNDP, DFID, and Plan Bangladesh.

He also provided financial and management consultancy and advisory services to renowned local and multinational corporations.

He obtained his BBA and MBA in finance from the University of Dhaka and got his PhD degree from Federation University Australia in 2020.