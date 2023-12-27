ICAB gets new president for 2024

Mohammed Forkan Uddin, managing partner of MM Rahman & Co, Chartered Accountants, a member firm of Russell Bedford International (UK), has been elected as president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for a one-year term.

Uddin will take charge on January 1, 2024 from Md Moniruzzaman after the end of the latter's one-year term on December 31, the institute said in a press release.

He was a partner of Masih Muhith Haque & Co, a member firm of RSM International, and served as a manager of Banco Finance & Investment Ltd.

Uddin became an associate member of the ICAB in 2005 and a fellow member in 2010. He was one of the vice-presidents of ICAB for 2020 and a council member of the institute for two consecutive terms.

Currently, Uddin is the chairman of the audit committee and a director of the board of directors of Unique Hotel & Resorts Ltd. He is also on the board of directors of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL), Intech Ltd and Chartered Life Insurance Co Ltd.

He is a life member of Bangladesh Economic Association and Feni Samity, and vice-president of the Rotary Club of Baridhara Sunrise.

Meanwhile, MBM Lutful Hadee, the proprietor of Hadee Lutful & Co, Maria Howlader, managing partner and founder of Howlader Maria & Co, and Md Johirul Islam, a partner of A Qasem & Co, were elected as vice-presidents.

Hadee was the partner-in-charge of the taxation & legal compliance department of Howladar Yunus & Co (HYC), Chartered Accountants. He worked at Citycell, Grameenphone, and MFH Financial Services Ltd for more than 10 years.

Howlader has been serving Bangladesh audit, accounting, taxation and advisory practice since 2008. She was a partner in A Qasem & Co. She also worked for Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co. She became an associate member of ICAB in 2008 and fellow member in 2013.

Jahirul is a senior member of the Chittagong District Bar Association and Chittagong Taxes Bar Association, a member of Rotary International and a life member of Ma-o Shishu Hospital, Kidney Foundation and the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh.

Members elected the new office-bearers at a council meeting held yesterday.