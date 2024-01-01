ICAB gets new Dhaka region chairman

Ramdas Howlader, a supervisor, general ledger, intercompany, revenue and accounting policy at Chevron Bangladesh, has been elected as chairman of the Dhaka regional committee (DRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for a one-year term.

Howlader, a fellow member of the ICAB, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in the session May-June 2012, the institute said in a press release.

Before moving to his current role, the last 16 years of his career at the integrated energy company handled a distinct range of portfolios, including treasury, taxation, accounts payable, internal control, SOX and performance management.

He worked for Deloitte (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) as a senior audit staff and the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) as senior cost and planning officer.

Howlader obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Jagannath University.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Moin Uddin Riad, vice-president, treasury and investor relations of Robi Axiata Ltd, was elected as secretary of the ICAB at the 44th annual general meeting of the DRC.

As a fellow member of the institute, Riad qualified as CIMA (UK) and also worked for Rancon Motors Ltd.

He has worked in different capacities in his 19-year career.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in law from National University and master's degree in accounting from Jagannath University.

Md Anwaruzzaman, Khandaker Mamun, Md Mijanur Rahman, Md Habibur Rahman, Mohammad Refaul Karim Chowdhury, Mahmudur Rahman, and Md Golam Fazlul Kabir are the other members of DRC-ICAB.