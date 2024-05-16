ICAB, BPPA strike MoU on document verification system

Md Shohelur Rahman Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority, and Shubhashish Bose, chief executive officer of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the CA Bhaban in the capital’s Karwan Bazar today. Photo: ICAB

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA), enabling financial discipline in the public procurement system of the country.

Md Shohelur Rahman Chowdhury, chief executive officer of BPPA, and Shubhashish Bose, chief executive officer of ICAB, penned the MoU at the CA Bhaban in the capital's Karwan Bazar today, the ICAB said in a press release.

Under this MoU, ICAB will provide necessary assistance in verifying the authenticity of audited financial reports filed in the e-GP system for compliance with the rules and regulations of PPA-2006 and PPR-2008.

BPPA will use this Document Verification System (DVS) to verify whether the audit report and audited financial statements submitted by the registered tenderers/suppliers in the e-GP system have been certified by ICAB's CoP holder-chartered accountants.

Mohammed Forkan Uddin, president of ICAB, MBM Lutful Hadee and Maria Howlader, vice-presidents, Md Moniruzzaman, Mohammad Farooq, Sidhartha Barua and Md Yasin Miah, council members, were present.

Mahbub Ahmed Siddique, chief operating officer of ICAB, along with higher officials from BPPA and ICAB, among others, were also present.