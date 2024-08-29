Humaira Azam becomes MD of LankaBangla Finance

Humaira Azam, who was the first female to become managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of a bank or non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh, recently joined LankaBangla Finance as its MD.

Humaira had been serving as managing director and CEO of Trust Bank Limited prior to her new charge, according to a press release.

With 34 years of experience in the financial industry, she is known for her exceptional ability to drive business turnarounds and deliver outstanding leadership in challenging and multicultural environments.

Her vast expertise spans corporate and commercial banking, foreign trade, treasury, retail banking, special assets, branch banking, Islamic banking, credit management, capital management, financial institutions and securities.

Humaira's career began in 1990 as a management trainee at ANZ Grindlays Bank, where she quickly moved through the ranks.

Over the years, she has played a pivotal role in the success of three multinational banks, one financial institution, and two local private banks.

She has previously worked for HSBC Bangladesh, Standard Chartered, and IPDC Finance, where she marked her ability to develop strong frameworks, expand businesses and implement successful strategies.

Her leadership was instrumental in Trust Bank achieving several milestones, including becoming a principal member of VISA, improving its capital base, and earning recognition for its Islamic banking division.

Under her outstanding leadership, Trust Bank Limited was twice recognised as one of the seven banks in the "Sustainability Rating" in 2022 and 2023.

She was recognised by Oxford as one of the top-tier leaders during an advanced leadership programme.

She also featured among the top seven most influential women in Islamic business and finance in the WOMANi 2021 and 2022 reports by Cambridge IFA.

Humaira obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in international relations from the University of Dhaka.