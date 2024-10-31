Halloween Fest begins at Fantasy Kingdom

To celebrate Halloween with a variety of spooky decorations and fun activities for visitors, a two-day-long "Halloween Fest" has begun at amusement park Fantasy Kingdom today.

One of the main attractions will be the "Horror Tunnel" at Fantasy Kingdom, where guests can walk through a thrilling experience filled with ghosts and scary creatures, according to a press release.

For those who love to dance, a special "Halloween DJ" spinning music will be there to keep the party alive.

Families can enjoy a range of fun Halloween games and watch a lively "Ghost Parade" featuring spooky characters and fancy horror cosplayers.

Along with that, the energetic "Flash Mob" performance will entertain the visitors.

Guests can also look forward to a selection of Halloween-themed food and bakery items, offering a range of delicious treats that are both hauntingly fun and delightful.

For movie lovers, there will be screenings of haunted short clips showcasing classic scary films that are perfect for the day, the press release added.

Fantasy Kingdom is dedicated to creating a fun and festive atmosphere that captures the spirit of Halloween.

Fantasy Kingdom expects to offer a weekend filled with excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories for visitors at the Halloween Fest.