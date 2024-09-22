Hakil Tours and Travels participates in Asian Tourism Fair
The 11th Asian Tourism Fair, organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board, ended at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka on Saturday.
Hakil Tours and Travels, a sister concern of Hatil Furniture, took part in the three-day event, according to a press release.
The company showcased a variety of offerings at their stall, including international tour packages, a study tour to NASA in the US, and various Hajj and Umrah packages, attracting significant interest from visitors.
A good number of foreign companies from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, China, and the Philippines participated in the fair apart from local tour and travel companies.
