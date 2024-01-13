Gulshan Society, Smart Air to raise awareness on air quality

ATM Shamsul Huda, president of Gulshan Society, Shayaan Seraj, convenor of GS Lake Park and director of Aqua Paints and Elite Steel, and Boudewijn Sterk, managing director of Smart Air Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the office of Gulshan Society today. Photo: Aqua Paints

Gulshan Society has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Smart Air Bangladesh to raise awareness on air quality.

This joint effort by Gulshan Society and Smart Air Bangladesh signifies a commitment to creating a healthier and safer environment for the residents of Dhaka.

It signals to other civic organisations to come forward and take similar steps in raising awareness on this important topic.

ATM Shamsul Huda, president of the society, and Shayaan Seraj, convenor of GS Lake Park and director of Aqua Paints and Elite Steel, signed the MoU at the former's office in Dhaka today, said a press release.

"We want to monitor air quality in the park and see if there is any difference compared to high traffic busy neighborhoods in other parts of Dhaka," said Seraj.

This will also help those with respiratory issues and senior citizens select the time best for walking and jogging. One is able to check the reading by logging into the air visual mobile app.

Among others, Boudewijn Sterk, managing director of Smart Air Bangladesh, was present.