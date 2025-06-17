Guardian Life to provide insurance coverage for French Embassy staff in Bangladesh

Frédéric Lecourt, consul and head of chancery at the Embassy of France in Bangladesh, and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director and acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, pose for photographs after signing the agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Guardian Life Insurance

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has signed an agreement with the Embassy of France in Bangladesh to provide comprehensive insurance coverage for the embassy's employees and their family members.

Under the agreement, all staff of the French Embassy, along with their dependants, will be entitled to life insurance and medical benefits facilitated by Guardian Life.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director and acting chief executive officer of the life insurer, and Marie Masdupuy, the French ambassador to Bangladesh, signed the agreement in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karim stated, "Our partnership will ensure that policyholders receive timely and effective insurance coverage."

"We remain committed to expanding access to insurance services and making them more inclusive," he added.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, additional managing director and head of retail business at the life insurer; Md Sajib Hossain, senior exercutive vice-president and chief financial officer; Farjana Quader, senior vice-president and head of human resources division; Ghazi Rafi Ahmed Shams, senior vice-president and head of group insurance; and Iftakher Ahmed, senior vice-president and deputy head of group insurance, attended the event.

Frédéric Lecourt, consul and head of chancery at the embassy; and Kazi Abdullah Al Muktadir, administrative manager; were also present along with other senior officials from both the organisations.