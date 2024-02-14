Green Delta, Waadaa Insure ink deal to offer insurance to customers

Md Moniruzzaman Khan, executive director and head of digital business of Green Delta Insurance, and SK Khalidujjaman, associate director and chief marketing officer of Waadaa Insure, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Green Delta Insurance

Green Delta Insurance recently signed an agreement with Waadaa Insure, an insurance broker and concern of MGH Group.

Under the deal, the retail insurance products of the non-life insurance company will be offered to the customers of Waadaa Insure platform.

The array of insurance products that the insurer will be offering for Waadaa Insure platform include micro health insurance, accidental insurance, travel insurance, motor insurance and other forms of insurance.

Md Moniruzzaman Khan, executive director and head of digital business of the insurer, and SK Khalidujjaman, associate director and chief marketing officer of the insurance broker platform, inked the deal, read a press release.

Among others, Shihab Uddin, vice-president of digital business of the non-life insurer, and Mirza Rashed Newaz, lead of business development of the insurance broker platform, along with other concerned officials from both organisations were also present.