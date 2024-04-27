Green Delta, Truck Lagbe strike deal on motor insurance services

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance, and Anayet Rashid, founder and CEO of Truck Lagbe, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on motor insurance services at the insurer's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Green Delta Insurance

Green Delta Insurance recently signed an agreement with Truck Lagbe to facilitate motor insurance services to the latter's customers.

This collaboration is set to transform truck insurance by offering comprehensive motor insurance exclusively tailored to the fleet of trucks operating under the Truck Lagbe umbrella.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of the insurer, and Anayet Rashid, founder and CEO of Truck Lagbe, penned the deal at the insurer's office in Dhaka, read a press release.

The collaboration between the two organisations is poised to set a benchmark in the logistics industry, potentially inspiring similar partnerships and products that could lead to widespread improvements in safety standards and insurance coverage across the sector.

Both companies have expressed their commitment to not only maintaining but also expanding their partnership to include more innovative insurance products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the logistics industry.

Among others, Shubasish Barua, head of impact business of the insurer, and Md Nafees Ur Rahman, senior vice-president for operations of Truck Lagbe, alongside other officials from both organisations were also present.