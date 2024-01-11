Green Delta Securities to work for Community Bank Investment as panel broker

Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Securities, and Shibly Amran, chief executive officer of Community Bank Investment, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka recently. Photo: Green Delta Insurance Company

Green Delta Securities, a brokerage house and subsidiary of Green Delta Insurance Company, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Community Bank Investment, a merchant bank and subsidiary of Community Bank.

Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director and CEO of the brokerage house, and Shibly Amran, CEO of the merchant bank, inked the MoU in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Under the MoU, the brokerage house will work as the panel broker of the merchant bank.

Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Rajib, head of business of the brokerage house, Liakat Hossain, in charge of the internal audit and compliance, and Rahat-Ul-Amin, head of portfolio of the merchant bank, along with senior officials of both the companies were present.