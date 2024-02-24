Green Delta, Nagad ink deal to facilitate insurance services

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Green Delta Insurance

Green Delta Insurance recently signed a strategic partnership with Nagad, marking a pioneering move in the general insurance industry.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of the non-life insurance company, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

This collaboration between an MFS and a non-life insurer is the first of its kind in the country and aims to enhance accessibility and affordability of insurance services for millions of Bangladeshi retail customers.

"This agreement will play a big role in taking the insurance industry forward by making insurance services more accessible to people," said Ahmed.

"This agreement even remotely leaves people also able to pay their insurance payments easily using Nagad and helps the country to push forward one step further for smartisation," Jhalak said.

Md Moniruzzaman Khan, head of digital business of the non-life insurer, Syed Aliul Ahbab, finance controller, and Md Bayezid, head of financial institutions, commercial of MFS provider, and other concerned officials from both organisations were also present.