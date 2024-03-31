Green Delta Insurance declares 25% cash dividend

Abul Hasan Chowdhury, chairman of Green Delta Insurance, presides over its 38th annual general meeting, which has been held virtually today. Photo: Green Delta Insurance

Green Delta Insurance has declared a 25 percent cash dividend for its shareholders for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement was made at the 38th annual general meeting of the non-life insurer, which has been held virtually today, said a press release.

Abul Hasan Chowdhury, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, which was attended by sponsors, directors and shareholders.

The chairman expressed his appreciation towards shareholders for their support and cooperation towards the growth of the company and congratulated and thanked the members who gave sincere effort to ensuring uninterrupted and seamless customer service and business operations during the economic turmoil faced by the businesses.

Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the insurer, thanked the shareholders for helping Green Delta Insurance march ahead in the industry and expressed her gratitude towards her team for relentlessly pursuing excellence.

She also expressed high hopes for the future of the company based on a diverse service portfolio featuring comprehensive digitalised solutions, automated customer service, agriculture insurance etc.

Chowdhury also promised to drive continuous innovation and best in class services to ensure financial stability and sustainable growth of the company.

Among others, Nasir A Choudhury, adviser and founding managing director of the insurer, was also present.