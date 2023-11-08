Gree business meet held

Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of Electro Mart Group, and Ryan Cheung, head of residential AC at Gree Brands in South Asia, pose for photographs at a conference styled “Gree Business Meet 2024: Bangladesh Chapter” held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently. Photo: Electro Mart Group

Electro Mart Group recently organised a daylong conference styled "Gree Business Meet 2024: Bangladesh Chapter".

Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of Electro Mart Group, inaugurated the conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, said a press release.

At the beginning of the conference, Newaz expressed gratitude to the partners and well-wishers for promoting and marketing the world's best Gree brand electronics products to the consumers of the country for more than two decades.

"Electro Mart Group is working for the advancement of the electronics sector of the country. The group is already setting up a factory in Narayanganj to manufacture quality electronics products at reasonable prices as per the demand of customers," he said.

Ryan Cheung, head of residential AC at Gree Brands in South Asia, and Jax Ren, head of central AC, attended the conference.

Cheung described Electro Mart as Gree's best business partner in the international business, highlighting the success story and current position of Gree branded AC worldwide.

Among others, Md Nurul Azim, director of the group, Md Nurul Amin, managing director, Md Nurul Afser and Mohammad Nurussafa Babu, deputy managing directors, and Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, general manager for sales and marketing, were present.