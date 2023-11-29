GPH Ispat inks deal with ABC Real Estates

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, managing director of GPH Ispat Ltd, and Mostaqur Rahman, chairman of ABC Real Estates, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on supplying high strength steel re-bar for the realtor at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: GPH Ispat

GPH Ispat Ltd has signed an agreement for supplying high strength steel re-bar to ABC Real Estates Ltd.

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, managing director of the steel manufacturer, and Mostaqur Rahman, chairman of the realtor, inked the deal at the latter's office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under this agreement, the realtor will use the steel manufacturer's high strength rod to implement their ongoing and upcoming projects.

Md Alamgir Kabir, chairman of the steel manufacturer, Salehin Musfique Sadaf, director, and Md Anamul Islam, general manager (head of corporate sales), and Subhash C Ghosh, Shougata Ghosh, Ashim Kumar Joardar, directors, Md Benojir Rahman, deputy general manager, along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present.