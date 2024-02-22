GP chief elected AMTOB president

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman has been elected president of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB).

The election took place during an annual general meeting recently at the Banani office of the association, which is comprised of Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi Axiata and Teletalk

Azman will succeed Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, and assume the role for a two-year term, effective from April.

The association also elected Rajeev Sethi, CEO and managing director of Robi Axiata, and Erik Aas as its senior vice president and vice president respectively.

"I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility…AMTOB, as a collective voice of the telecommunications industry, plays a pivotal role in accelerating our journey towards a digitally inclusive, sustainable, smart Bangladesh," said Azman.

"I hope and believe, together with the regulators and industry stakeholders we will be able to unlock the true and full potential of the industry," he said.

The association will continue to cater to the evolving digital needs of the customers and contribute to foster a thriving ecosystem that benefits the industry and the nation, he added.

"Together, we will strive to promote innovation, enhance connectivity, and contribute to the socio-economic growth of our nation," said Azman.