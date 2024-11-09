Govt urged to amend Marine Fisheries Act

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar speaks with representatives of the Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association at her office at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital recently. Photo: BMFA

The Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association (BMFA) has urged the interim government to amend the Marine Fisheries Act, which outlines the rules and technical guidelines, so emerging problems and challenges faced by those in the sector can be resolved.

The association made the demand during a view-exchange meeting with Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar at her office at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital recently, according to a press release.

The representatives demanded the removal of the ban on fishing during the whitefish breeding season in the Bay of Bengal and rescheduling of the Hilsa breeding season in coordination with research and intercontinental sea-centric countries.

Enam Chowdhury, president of the association, demanded the creation of a commission to make necessary amendments or cancellations to the provisions in the law.

The fisheries and livestock adviser said the people of the country can buy fish extracted from the Bay of Bengal at a relatively low price.

Moreover, the quality of sea fish is very high and provides protein and omega for the human body, she said.

Akhtar also placed emphasis on the marine fisheries sector and pledged to take necessary measures to eliminate all problems in this sector.

She also emphasised the need to increase marine fish exports.

Syed Mahmud Belal Haider, secretary to the fisheries and livestock ministry, Md Nazrul Islam, treasurer of the BMFA, Abdul Wahed and Miskat Ahmed, directors of the BMFA, and Md Zillur Rahman, director general of the Directorate of Fisheries, were also present.