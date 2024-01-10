German Business Council gets new chairman, treasurer

Jan-Rolf Janowski, deputy head of mission of the German embassy to Bangladesh, poses for photographs with the newly elected office bearers of the German Business Council, including GBC Chairman Zahidul Islam, after the annual general meeting of the association in Laila Tower on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: German Business Council

German Business Council (GBC), an association of German companies operating in Bangladesh, has elected its chairman and treasurer at its first annual general meeting (AGM) in Laila Tower on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka today.

The two officials are Zahidul Islam, managing director of Bayer Crop Science, and Bul Hasan, managing director of Siemens Energy Bangladesh, respectively.

Sazzadul Hassan, chairman of the board of trustees of the GBC, presided over the meeting, the association said in a press release.

Tawfiq Ali, managing trustee of the GBC, conducted the meeting, where Jan-Rolf Janowski, deputy head of mission of the German embassy in Bangladesh, attended the event as a special invitee.

Janowski expressed his unwavering support towards the GBC and hoped that the association would continue to contribute towards strengthening bilateral trade and investments.