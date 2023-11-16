Fu-Wang incurs Tk 2.10cr Q1 loss

Fu-Wang Foods Ltd suffered a loss of Tk 2.10 crore in the July-September period of this year.

The food processor and confectionary items maker had made a profit of Tk 44.33 lakh in the same period last year.

The company reported earnings per share of Tk 0.19 in the negative in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 whereas it was Tk 0.04 a year ago.

Its net asset value per share fell to Tk 2.61 from Tk 3.70 while net operating cash flow per share dipped to Tk 0.08 from Tk 0.15, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.