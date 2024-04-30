Four establishments of Ispahani Group win ‘Green Factory Award’

Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, director of MM Ispahani, receives the Green Factory Award from Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in Dhaka recently. Photo: Ispahani Group

Three tea gardens and an export-oriented textile mill of Ispahani Group have been honoured with the "Green Factory Award 2023" in recognition of their commitment to providing environment-friendly working environments.

"Mirzapore Tea Garden", "Zareen Tea Garden", and "Ghazipore Tea Garden" were awarded in the tea category while "Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills" was honoured in the textile category.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment Affairs presented the award in acknowledgment of the organisation's commitment to ensuring labour-friendly and safe working environments.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment Affairs, awarded the "Green Factory Award-2023" to 29 factories and organisations across 12 sectors.

Present as chief guest, speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the award to Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, director of MM Ispahani Limited, at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in Dhaka recently.

Among others, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, state minister for labour and employment, and Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary of the ministry of labour and employment, and Golam Mustafa, chief operating officer of GMTE, and Mahbubul Alam, chief operating officer of Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills, were also present.