Four-day ‘mega sale’ at Wecon Chowdhury Arcade in Cumilla

Wecon Chowdhury Arcade, developed by Wecon Properties Ltd, opened its doors for a spectacular four-day mega sale event that ended at Kandirpar in Cumilla today.

Over 300 shops were set up and offered discounts and prizes like a Royal Enfield motorcycle, Toyota Aqua car, iPhone 16, gold chains and over 50 other enticing rewards, adding even more appeal to the event.

Humayun Mozaher Chowdhury, Jahangir Mazhar Chowdhury, Mohammad Zahid Mazhar Chowdhury, landowners, and Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, managing director of Wecon Properties Ltd and P2P Family, inaugurated the opening of the mega sale event, said a press release.

During the ceremony, Tariq Anam Khan, actor and brand ambassador of Wecon Properties Ltd, said Wecon Chowdhury Arcade is set to illuminate the hearts of the people of Kandi Para and beyond, attracting everyone to new investment possibilities.

"It's not just an arcade, it's the gateway to turning dreams into reality, paving the way for future opportunities. Let's take our 'Dream Wecon Chowdhury Arcade' to new heights," he said.

Among others, Mahadi Iftekhar, director of Wecon Properties and P2P Family, Dewan Rashidul Hasan, executive director, Nirjhor Chakraborty, executive director of Pears Communication, Ramen Das Gupta, group deputy general manager, Nazmul Ben Abedin, head of business operation and development, and Mohammad Hasan, consultant for sales and marketing, were also present.